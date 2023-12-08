Coming together during the holidays

Gary Lewis and his little sister, Abby. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — This Sunday, a bake sale fundraiser is being held at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds to benefit the family of 11-year-old Gary Lewis, a local who is battling leukemia.

Thanks to the Deer Creek Daisies, the gracious sponsors, various cookies from the local 4-H clubs will be available to auction off at the Mahan Building on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., with all proceeds going directly to help Gary and his battle with childhood cancer.

Gary is a bright and “hilarious” fifth grader from the Miami Trace Local School District, who was described by his mother, Stacey Matthews, as “incredibly smart and talented.”

In January of 2021, Gary was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), and given the lengthy span of three and a half years of non-stop treatment. Gary has been taking chemotherapy treatments since his diagnosis, with unforgiving side effects that eventually began affecting the fifth grader.

“Gary’s had to relearn things that he has known since first grade since his chemo treatments started to affect his memory and his brain in general,” explained Stacey.

However, being such a bright child, Gary was and is still motivated and able to relearn everything that he needs to.

The high-energy fifth grader is also involved in basketball, baseball and 4-H at Miami Trace, and is very close with his 10 year-old sister, Abby, who his mother describes as being his “little protector.”

Recently, however, in September of this year, Gary fell terribly ill to the point of being septic, and was hospitalized, where he was later diagnosed with Hystoplasmosis — a fungal infection of the lungs. This diagnosis meant Gary would face another year of treatment with anti-fungal, on top of trying to finish his chemo treatments.

However, according to Stacey, Gary is back at Miami Trace now with the rest of the students, dealing with his situation with the utmost strength and optimism.

Stacey, who has been a huge support to Gary throughout his treatments, explained how Gary’s time in the hospital has inspired his future plans. Gary told her that he would like to become a doctor when he is older because of how much they “help him.”

With all of the continuous medical bills that Gary’s family will face during his battle with leukemia, the Deer Creek Daisies — a group of women dedicated to helping the county — want to show the true meaning of Christmas by giving to the Lewis-Matthews family during the holidays.

Nancy Bennett, a Deer Creek Daisies member, explained their reasoning behind having the 4-H students provide the cookies for the event.

“We really just want to help this family out any way we can,” said Bennett, “and in doing so, we get to show these 4-H kids how the community comes together during the holidays to help one another.”

Gary’s mother and the rest of his family have been more than aware of all the help they’ve received from the community since Gary’s diagnosis in 2021, and they are thankful for every helping hand.

“Fayette County has been so gracious and giving with us,” said Stacy, “and I truly don’t know how to say thank you enough.”