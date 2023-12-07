Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

John Coy, Jeffersonville, OH v. O’Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC, Columbus, OH, claims amount $15,000, for damages.

Southern State Community College, Hillsboro, OH v. Denise Bishop-Orso, 137 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $3,046.21, for complaint.

ADLP Investments LLC Series 1, Cincinnati, OH v. Chad A. Palmer, 340 W. Oak St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,493.91, for complaint.

Club Apartment Groups, P.O. Box 581, Washington C.H., OH v. Jana J Dawes, 201 Wagner Way, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

Jim Kirk Rentals, 851 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H., OH v. Wendy Southward and all other occupants, 511 E. Temple St. Apt. 1, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,595, for forcible entry and detainer.

Hattie Jackson II Inc., 1215 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH v. Sierra Solley, 1215 Gregg St. Apt. 206, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount not disclosed, for forcible entry and detainer.

Bridgestream Property Management for Jeffersonville One LLC, Kettering, OH v. Melissa Mcknight and Jeremy Marrero, 208 Woodsview Dr. Apt. B, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $15,000, for evictions.

JY Destination LP, Lawrence, NY v. Rick Phillips and Global Media Broadcasting Group Inc., 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $500.79, for forcible entry and detainer.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Mistti Osborn, 31 Charity Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $409.81, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Miles Schlichter, 1114 S. Main St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,263.79, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Jennifer Dalton, 417 Rawlings St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,534.52, for small claims.

Atomic Credit Union Inc., Piketon, OH v. Robinson Auto LLC, North Canton, OH, claims amount $8,580, for complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, MI v. Anita Hunt, Columbus, OH, claims amount $10,466.20, for complaint.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Mark A. Young, 428 Van Deman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $910.26, for small claims.

City of Washington Court House Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH v. Mark A. Young, 428 Van Deman St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,783.70, for small claims.

American Express National Bank, Sandy, UT v. Big Belly’s Prime Meats LLC, Columbus, OH and Kyle Garrett, 40 West St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $6,879.70, for complaint.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Golden, CO v. Holly M. Stanley, 311 Cloverleaf Ln., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,380.27, for complaint.

Synchrony Bank, Draper, UT v. Jerome Mack Sr., 751 Niatross Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,116.98, for complaint.

Synchrony Bank, Draper, UT v. Cheryl Clark, 704 Fairway Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,523.22, for complaint.