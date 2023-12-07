WCH resident to perform in ‘A Hometown Christmas’ in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE — LeighAnne Cooper, a Washington Court House resident, will be performing in “A Hometown Christmas” at the historic Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

This festive, music-filled holiday celebration takes place on Saturday, Dec. 16. Children can visit with Santa Claus prior to the show, beginning at 6 p.m. Bring the whole family to mingle, snap photos, and share Christmas wishes with the jolly old elf himself.

The main event begins at 7 p.m. and features a star-studded cast of local artists, including Cooper.

Other cast members include: The Ashley Huffer Trio (Chillicothe), Dave & Bobbi Blanton (Bainbridge), Ellie Cochenour (Chillicothe), Mackenzie Mash (Chillicothe), Bob and Vicky Mettler (Bainbridge), Shawn Adkins (Newtown), Gabe Gilliland (Hillsboro), Bronwyn Jones (Hillsboro), Tim Villars (Greenfield), Alayna McIntosh (Leesburg), Alexis Tompkins (Leesburg), John and Andrea Call (Waverly), The Vanhoy Bros. (Piketon), Veronica McFarland (Waverly), and Makaila Elliott (Waverly).

Make this local Christmas tradition part of your family’s annual holiday festivities. Fayette County residents are invited to join their neighbors from across the region for a magical evening of music, merriment, and festive holiday cheer.

Tickets for “A Hometown Christmas” are available online at https://paxton.ticketleap.com and cost $12. This is a family-friendly event.

More about the Paxton: The Paxton Theatre is a Bainbridge landmark, built in 1909 and originally serving as the Paxton Township Hall. Over the years, it has hosted a variety of events, including live theatre, movies, concerts, and vaudeville shows. Today, the theatre continues to be a vibrant community center, offering a diverse range of performances and events.