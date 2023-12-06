McClain, Hillsboro and Jackson post wins in the FAC Wednesday

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Hillsboro High School Wednesday night for a Frontier Athletic Conference game with the Indians.

Hillsboro emerged with a 58-56 victory.

In other games Wednesday, Jackson won at home over Washington, 60-40 and McClain beat Chillicothe, 54-27.

Jackson is now 2-0 in the FAC, 4-0 overall.

McClain is 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the FAC.

Washington is 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace’s record is 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the FAC.

Hillsboro is 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the FAC and Chillicothe is 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the FAC.

Saturday’s FAC games: Chillicothe is at Hillsboro; Miami Trace hosts Jackson and McClain is at Washington.

The McClain at Washington game starts with the j-v at noon, the other two conference games start with j-v at 5:30 p.m.

There will be more on the Miami Trace at Hillsboro game Thursday on the Record-Herald’s website.