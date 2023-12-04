WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 3

Criminal Damaging: At 4:07 p.m., a Golfview Drive resident reported damage to a vehicle by an unknown offender.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 5:21 p.m. during a traffic stop, the driver was found to have an active arrest warrant. After being arrested, drug paraphernalia was located. Charges were filed.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 8:54 p.m. while on contact with a female, she was found to have an active warrant through the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. After being arrested, drug paraphernalia was located. Charges were filed.

Nov. 29

Domestic Violence: At 8:52 a.m., officers responded to 114 E. Circle Ave. in reference to a complaint of domestic violence. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who identified the offender and stated she was assaulted by the offender. The offender was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail.