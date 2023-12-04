WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 3

Robert G. Heath, 44, 1200 Storybrook Drive, expired registration, fictitious registration, Chillicothe Police Department warrant.

Christopher N. Scott, 39, Peebles, expired registration, child support suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office child support.

Christian C. Morris, 25, 1476 State Route 41, non-compliance suspension.

Amanda J. Jones, 34, 810 Maple St., Highland County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 2

Carl Pennington, 44, 103 W. Ohio Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Falena M. Harrison, 40, Bainbridge, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher L. Oliver, 18, 630 Gregg St., non-compliance suspension.

Dec. 1

Breanna K. Burke, 22, Wilmington, Wilmington Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Makala D. White, 24, Jeffersonville, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Robert L. Kearns Jr., 50, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 45, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Tego E. Pachero, 19, 752 Peddicord Ave., no operator’s license.

Charles M. Little Jr., 49, Leesburg, failure to reinstate.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., OVI, OVI per se over .08.

Darren A.D. Huffman, 35, 1111 Rawling St., stop sign violation, leaving the scene of a crash.

Nov. 30

Phillip M. Brown, 29, Fayetteville, NC, failure to control.

Freddie E. Marcum Jr., 31, 1153 Gregg St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Charles M. Little Jr., 49, Leesburg, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshuah A. Vanhoose, 33, 449 Broadway St., failure to reinstate.

Nov. 29

William L. Dillon Sr., 39, 114 E. Circle Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Chasity D. Forsha, 33, 825 Rawling St., storage of vehicles violation (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 27

Roger L. Dean, 39, 749 Pin Oak Place, speed, license forfeiture.

David Brown II, 46, 415 Cherry St., weapons under disability (third-degree felony), CCW (first-degree misdemeanor), improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 26

Janet M. Murphy, 52, 332 Western Ave., driving under suspension.

Kory J. Sinnock, 26, 744 Peddicord Ave., non-compliance suspension, driving on right side of road violation, stopping after accident violation (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 24

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 46, 5509 Palmer Road, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office indictment.

Brandon J. Baltazar, 46, Sabina, speed.

Dusten L. Lynes, 27, 710 Linden Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Blaine M. Wise, 22, Leesburg, distracted driving.