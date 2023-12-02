Washington, McClain post FAC wins Saturday, Dec. 2

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited McClain High School Saturday, Dec. 2 for an afternoon game against the Lady Tigers.

McClain won this game, 45-37.

McClain improves to 2-1 with the win, 1-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference after a 59-40 loss to Jackson on Nov. 29.

McClain’s next game is at Chillicothe Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Miami Trace is now 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the FAC. The Lady Panthers are at Hillsboro Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The Washington Lady Lions traveled to Chillicothe Saturday, Dec. 2 for a night game against the Lady Cavaliers.

Washington won this game, 41-35. The Lady Lions are now 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the FAC.

Washington plays at Jackson Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Chillicothe is 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the FAC. They host McClain Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Jackson improved to 3-0 on the season with a 59-45 win over Portsmouth West Saturday, Dec. 2. Jackson is 1-0 in the FAC and hosts Washington Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Hillsboro did not play Saturday, Dec. 2. They are 1-3 overall, falling Thursday, Nov. 30 to River Valley, 53-52. Hillsboro is 0-1 in the FAC and hosts Miami Trace Wednesday.

Stay with www.recordherald.com for reports on Saturday’s Miami Trace and Washington games.