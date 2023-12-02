Free throws the difference in Panthers 55-41 loss to Shermans

Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker looks to make a pass from the baseline during the game against Unioto on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Unioto would win by a score of 55-41. Also pictured for the Panthers is senior Coleden May (4). Pictured for Unioto is K.B. Perkins (2), Blake Hoops (11), and Jordan Perkins (45). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers (0-1) traveled to take on Unioto on Saturday in the Shermans season-opening varsity boys basketball contest. The Panthers were looking to bounce back from a 53-47 loss to Western Brown on Friday in which they struggled offensively, shooting 28 percent from the field, 18 percent from three, and 36 percent from the free throw line.

Miami Trace improved in all three areas on Saturday, shooting 35 percent from the field, 24 percent from three, and 57 percent from the line, but would fall short by a score of 55-41.

The difference in the game on Saturday could very well be attributed to the free throw line, as the Panthers attempted 14 free throws to 35 for the Shermans, with 23 of Unioto’s 55 points coming from the charity stripe.

Miami Trace was 8 of 14 for 57 percent, while Unioto was 23 of 35 for 66 percent.

The Panthers led 6-3 early in the contest after two free throws from sophomore Grant Guess.

Three straight three point field goals from Unioto’s Zeke Schobelock gave the Shermans a 12-6 lead, a lead that they never relinquished over the remaining three-and-a-half quarters.

Unioto led 16-9 after the opening quarter, and would outscore the Panthers 10-7 in the second period to give them a 26-16 lead at the half.

The third quarter was the best of the night for the Shermans as they outscored Miami Trace 17-9, extending to a 43-25 lead heading into the final period.

The Panthers would win the fourth quarter 16-12, but were never able to get closer than a 10-point deficit as Unioto secured the victory.

Statistically for the Panthers, Skye Salyers led the team with 10 points and had three rebounds, three steals and an assist. Bryson Osborne was next in scoring with nine and contributed three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot. Grant Guess and Adam Guthrie followed with eight points each. Guess added two rebounds, while Guthrie added nine rebounds. Coleden May was next with four points, and also had three rebounds and an assist. Rounding out the scoring was Brady Armstrong with two points, and also three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Trey Robinette added two rebounds, and Austin Boedeker secured one rebound.

Miami Trace (0-2) will look for their first win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 5 as they come to Chillicothe again for their first Frontier Athletic Conference game of the season, taking on the Cavaliers (0-1). Chillicothe fell to Bexley by a score of 63-58 on Saturday.

Unioto (1-0) is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 9 as they travel to take on Scioto Valley Conference rival Zane Trace (0-1).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 7 9 16 — 41

U 16 10 17 12 — 55

MIAMI TRACE — Ben Mathews 0-0-0; Gaige Stuckey 0-0-0; Grant Guess 2-4-8; Coleden May 2-0-4; Trey Robinette 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 1-0-2; Skye Salyers 2 (2)-0-10; Austin Boedeker 0-0-0; Adam Guthrie 3-2-8; Bryson Osborne 2 (1)-2-9. TOTALS — 12 (3)-8-41. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Salyers 2, Osborne. Field goal shooting: 15 of 44 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 26 (5 offensive). Turnovers: 15. Assists: 5. Steals: 6. Blocked shots: 1. Fouls: 26.

UNIOTO — Zeke Schobelock 4 (4)-4-24; K.B. Perkins 2-10-12; Blake Fitch 3-6-12; Newton Hoops 0-2-2; Blake Hoops 0-1-1; Carson Cutright 1-0-2; Ashton Crace 0-0-0; Jordan Perkins 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (4)-23-55. Free throw shooting: 23 of 35 for 66 percent. Three-point field goals: Schobelock 4. Field goal shooting: 14 of 40 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 17 for 24 percent. Turnovers: 10. Offensive rebounds: 9.

Miami Trace J-V defeat Unioto

In the J-V contest, the Panthes won by a score of 34-27.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Luke Armstrong led the team with 12 points, followed by Julian Baker with eight, Bryson Yeoman with seven, Connor Napier with five, and Keenan Moore with two.

Panther freshman fall to Shermans

In the freshman contest, Unioto defeated Miami Trace by a score of 36-20.

Statistically for the Panthers, Anthony Huffer led the team with eight points, followed by Evan Parsley and Gage Henry with four and Coty McMillan and Kenton Berry with two points each.