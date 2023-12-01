Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 4-8 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm roll, fruit
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 4-8 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
11 a.m. Senior Solutions
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
10 a.m. Health in Action
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10 a.m. Healthy Living
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
9 a.m. Board elections
9:30 a.m. Christmas painting
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch