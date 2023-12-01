Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 4-8 is as follows:

MONDAY

Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit

TUESDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit

THURSDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm roll, fruit

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 4-8 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

11 a.m. Senior Solutions

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

10 a.m. Health in Action

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10 a.m. Healthy Living

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

9 a.m. Board elections

9:30 a.m. Christmas painting

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS

11:30 a.m. Lunch