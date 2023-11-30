Ohio’s week-long deer gun hunting season is open until Sunday

Ohio hunters checked 19,359 white-tailed deer during the opening day of gun hunting season on Monday, Nov. 27, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s seven-day gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 3, and a two-day gun season is open on Dec. 16-17.

This year’s opening day harvest total includes 7,676 antlered deer and 11,683 antlerless deer, a category which includes does and button bucks. In 2022, hunters took 17,197 deer on opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2020 to 2022, hunters checked an average of 16,616 deer during the gun season opener.

In Clinton County, 83 deer were checked on opening day of the gun season. The three-year average of deer harvested in Clinton County on opening day in 2020, 2021 and 2022 is 50.

In Fayette County, 38 deer were checked on opening day of the gun season. The three-year average of deer harvested in Fayette County on opening day in 2020, 2021 and 2022 is 29.

The top 11 counties for deer harvest on the opening day of the week-long gun season were:

Coshocton (858)

Tuscarawas (712)

Muskingum (630)

Ashtabula (618)

Knox (587)

Carroll (573)

Guernsey (537)

Harrison (518)

Holmes (475)

Licking (437)

Ashland (437)

In the 2023 deer season, archery and firearms hunters have taken a total of 116,995 deer through Monday, Nov. 27. The archery harvest so far includes 87,369 deer, while youth hunters took 10,039 deer in the youth gun season.

Ohio’s fantastic deer hunting opportunities are a popular fall tradition which draw both residents and nonresidents outdoors. Residents and nonresidents have purchased a combined 349,313 deer permits this year. Either-sex permits are still on sale at license vendors, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, and at wildohio.gov. The most popular states that nonresident hunters have visited from include:

Pennsylvania (7,041 licenses sold)

Michigan (4,850)

West Virginia (3,589)

North Carolina (3,129)

New York (2,861)

In addition to the weeklong gun season and December gun weekend, the state will host a muzzleloader season from Jan. 6-9, 2024. Finally, the archery season remains open statewide until Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

If you join the ranks of successful deer hunters, use the free HuntFish OH app to game check your harvest, even without a Wi-Fi connection. Hunters can also use the app to view public hunting area maps, buy hunting licenses and deer permits, check county big limits, and much more. Beyond the app, hunters can check game by visiting ohiogamecheck.com, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a license sales agent, or calling 1-866-703-1298 (landowner operator-assisted; fees apply).

