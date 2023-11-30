Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Oct. 20 – 14403 Crownover Mill Road

FD was requested to Deer Creek Beach for search and rescue by Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District

Oct. 19 – 418 E. Market St.

FD responded to a report of a fire in a residential structure. Upon arrival, FD found a two-story structure with smoke showing from the attic space and fire showing through multiple areas of the roof. The occupants were actively evacuating as FD arrived. The Washington Police department assisted FD in evacuating the occupants and multiple pets. FD conducted a walk around of the building and initiated a search for the seat of the fire. The electric and gas companies were requested to secure utilities.

A crew of two firefighters went to the second floor and scanned the area for any signs of fire. A light haze of smoke was present, and a hot spot was found above a bedroom door with the thermal imaging camera. The crew deployed a handline and a ladder to the second-floor landing where the attic access was located. The crew opened the access and found fire in the attic in the area of the hot spot previously located, as well as going up the underside of the roof deck towards the peak. The crew flowed water into the attic space from the access, knocking down a majority of the fire. The crew was then able to enter the attic space completely and confirm complete extinguishment once the area was ventilated.

FD laddered a second-floor window on the Alpha side and deployed a second back up line. Tower 138 was requested to the scene to gain access to the roof, open a gable window for ventilation and provide lighting. FD performed salvage of contents in multiple rooms on both the first and second floor.

Multiple areas on the second floor were overhauled and opened up to look for hot spots and fire extension.

The fire was contained to the attic space. However, the second-floor sustained smoke and water damage. The first-floor sustained water damage. No injuries were reported and Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants. The cause of the fire appeared to be a failure of electric wiring.

Oct. 17 – 5156 Miami Trace Road SW

FD responded mutual aid with T-138 to a grain bin fire with Concord Green FD.

Oct. 17 – 1430 Columbus Ave.

FD responded to the smell of natural gas in the building. FD was notified that evacuation was in process. FD upgraded the run to an emergency response. On arrival, FD made contact with building maintenance. FD checked the area where the smell was the strongest with a combustible gas meter. No problem was located. FD checked the basement and the roof top unit and no problems were found.

Oct. 17 – 511 E. Temple St.

FD received a call for a possible electrical problem. FD arrived on scene and investigated, FD was advised by the occupant that a charger was plugged into an electrical receptacle and was smoking. The occupant had it unplugged by the time FD arrived. FD checked the receptacle and the area around it with a thermal imaging camera, and by feeling the area with their hands. The receptacle and area around it was not warm, nor did FD see any problem with the receptacle. FD advised the occupant to not use that charger anymore and to get a new one.

Oct. 16 – Bogus Road and US 22 intersection

FD received station tone for a vehicle accident. FD arrived on scene and found a single vehicle in the ditch on the north side of the road, with one person in the vehicle. FD made sure the driver was not hurt and that they could get out of the vehicle. FD was no longer needed on scene and returned to station, leaving the scene to the deputy on scene.