Community Calendar

Good Hope Lions Club Holiday Candy Sale – Now to Dec. 21

Now located at the old Southern State building on 1270 US 62 in Washington Court House, the Good Hope Lions Holiday Candy Sale will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Paint Twp. Trustees special meeting – Nov. 30

The Paint Township Trustees have scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. in the township building, 4 Cross St. in Bloomingburg. The purpose of the meeting is to go over health insurance.

Adena Fayette Medical Center Gala – Dec. 1

On Friday night, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Adena Fayette Medical Center will have Cincinnati-based singer, Heather Linville, catering provided by Carson Farmhouse Catering, and both live and silent auctions. The event will be at 478 SR 734 NW in Washington Court House.

Breakfast With Santa – Dec. 2

On Saturday morning, Dec. 2, the Fayette County Agriculture Society will host a breakfast with Santa at the Mahan Building in Washington Court House from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fayette County Historical Society Cookie Sale – Dec. 2

The Fayette County Museum in Washington Court House will have a bake sale with cookies from local bakeries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Festival of Wreaths Auction – Dec. 4-11

A virtual silent auction for the wreaths will be open for bidding via the United Way Facebook page beginning Monday, Dec. 4 through Monday, Dec. 11 at noon. Bids can also be made by stopping by the United Way office at 111 E. East Street, Washington Court House.

Evans Christmas In The Village – Dec. 7

The Jeffersonville Community Park will hold Evans Christmas in the Village Tree Lighting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clothespin Snowflake Craft – Dec. 8

Starting at 11 a.m., Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House will be hosting a clothespin snowflake crafting event. Registration is required, call the library at (740) 335-2540. Take and make kits will also be available while supplies last.

Morning With Mr. & Mrs. Claus – Dec. 9

Apple Farm Service Inc. in Washington Court House will be hosting a free event for the whole family. From 9 a.m. to noon, spend time with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, drink hot chocolate, make crafts and take pictures.