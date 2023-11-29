Wilmington College to host program on holiday traditions

Chip Murdock, director of diversity + inclusion, presents with two students, Kelly Angevine and Sterling Clark, on the observance of Kwanzaa during a previous Holiday Traditions program. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — December is a time in which many persons of various faiths, ethnicities and nationalities observe holidays and special traditions. Wilmington College is hosting its annual Winter Holiday Celebration program highlighting some of these religious, cultural and secular events Monday (Dec. 4), at 6:30 p.m. in T. Canby Jones Meetinghouse in Boyd Cultural Arts Center. The community is welcome to attend.

While the observance of Christmas is the central focus for most Americans, many also observe Christian Advent, the Jewish tradition of Chanukah and the now 56-year-old, African American custom of Kwanzaa, among others. Also, Christmas is observed with traditions unique to various nationalities, which will be shared by some of the College’s international students.

The program is designed to offer a chance in which to learn about the holiday season from a number of perspectives. Previous programs have featured insight into: Diwali, Hanukah, holiday traditions in Scandinavia and Africa, Kwanza, and Advent, Christmas and Epiphany

Event sponsors include the offices of Diversity + Inclusion, and Campus Ministry.