A side dish for veggie lovers

Hello!
This week’s recipe is a wonderful side dish.
If you are a veggie lover like me, you will embrace the flavors and crunchy texture of this dish.
I usually add this little side dish to my holiday table. My son loves it and typically will request it.
If I make it ahead of time, like the day before, I don’t mix the dressing in until it’s right before I serve it. Although I will have to say, I do like it when the flavors blend the day after you serve it if you have leftovers. The broccoli does tend to get a little wilty, but the flavors that goes through it is worth it.
This dish deserves a spot on your Sunday dinner table, as well as any special occasion and your holiday table.
Broccoli Salad
1 head of broccoli, chopped
1 head of cauliflower, chopped
1 cup mayonnaise, (I use Miracle whip)
1 cup sour cream
½ cup sugar (you can use a sugar substitute like stevia, to taste)
½ teaspoon salt
½ lb. of bacon fried and crumbled (or you can use Hormel’s bacon bits)
½ teaspoon Garlic powder
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Directions
Combine the chopped broccoli and cauliflower in a large bowl.
In a smaller bowl, mix Mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, garlic powder and salt.
You can reserve the cheese and bacon bits for the top if you wish, but I typically just mix it all together.
Enjoy!