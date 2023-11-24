A side dish for veggie lovers

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a wonderful side dish.

If you are a veggie lover like me, you will embrace the flavors and crunchy texture of this dish.

I usually add this little side dish to my holiday table. My son loves it and typically will request it.

If I make it ahead of time, like the day before, I don’t mix the dressing in until it’s right before I serve it. Although I will have to say, I do like it when the flavors blend the day after you serve it if you have leftovers. The broccoli does tend to get a little wilty, but the flavors that goes through it is worth it.

This dish deserves a spot on your Sunday dinner table, as well as any special occasion and your holiday table.

Broccoli Salad

1 head of broccoli, chopped

1 head of cauliflower, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise, (I use Miracle whip)

1 cup sour cream

½ cup sugar (you can use a sugar substitute like stevia, to taste)

½ teaspoon salt

½ lb. of bacon fried and crumbled (or you can use Hormel’s bacon bits)

½ teaspoon Garlic powder

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Combine the chopped broccoli and cauliflower in a large bowl.

In a smaller bowl, mix Mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, garlic powder and salt.

You can reserve the cheese and bacon bits for the top if you wish, but I typically just mix it all together.

Enjoy!