Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers/fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll, muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
4:30 p.m. Departure meeting – Williamsburg trip
TUESDAY
11 a.m. Senior Solutions roundtable
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Health In Action
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
Departure for Williamsburg
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch