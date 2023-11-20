Good Hope Lions donate AED units to Wayne Twp.

Wayne Township Fire Department Chief Chris Wysong, Good Hope Lions Treasurer Rick Mead, and Immediate Past President Lion Jarrod Posey, Wayne Township Trustee. Submitted photos Immediate Past President Lion Jarrod Posey/Wayne Township Trustee, Good Hope Lions Club Treasurer Lion Rick Mead, and Wayne Township Fire Department Chief Chris Wysong.

The Good Hope Lions Club recently donated two AEDs (Automatic Defibrillator Devices) to the Wayne Township area.

Wayne Township Fire Department Chief Chris Wysong joined the Lions at their regular monthly meeting and meal, after which he demonstrated how to use the AED unit mounted in the Wayne Township Hall.

Chief Wysong stated that he specified the particular AED units purchased for Wayne Township Fire Department and the hall to be from a specific supplier, so that when the EMS arrives on scene, the leads from the AED can be seamlessly transferred to the EMS AED, as they are of the same manufacturer.

If the AED was of a different kind, then the pads would need to be removed from the patient with new ones being applied from the EMS AED, causing an unnecessary delay in transport and treatment.

Chief Wysong additionally advised that the fire department has already used their unit.

The purchase of these potentially life-saving devices was made possible with the support from the community of the Good Hope Lions pancake and sausage breakfasts and the annual candy store.