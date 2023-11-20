Free educational plans offered by SOESC

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center is offering all high school and middle school students free in-person and virtual services to help plan for their future.

A $6,850 value, the Journey College Planning (JCP) four-session series walks students and families through post-high school planning, according to a news release. Whether you are looking for a traditional college education or a professional education, JCP will assist you in the process of identifying, applying, and paying for education opportunities.

Students and families will be provided opportunities to ask questions and work one-on-one at sessions, as well as utilize JCP as a resource when planning.

These sessions will have information that is valuable for families with students grades 8-12. In each session, JCP will cover college planning topics with the group as a whole. There will be work for families to complete between each session, with opportunities to meet with a JCP consultant one-to-one in between sessions. Juniors will especially benefit from one-to-one meeting opportunities.

The goal of these sessions is to help you make a better financial choice when choosing an educational opportunity. One that is affordable and offers a career when completed.

For more information and to register, click here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAjdsKLVa6WfkH-78Wg2-b_YX3sm1Dr2Rro9pKlFm4lpzZDQ/viewform

There will be a total of four sessions. For each session there are two ways to attend, virtual and in-person. You can mix virtual and in-person (do all in person, all virtual, or a mix of both). There will also be a recording made of the virtual session if you are unable to attend either the virtual or in-person. Choose a sign-up option for each of the four sessions.

In-person sessions offered each time from 6-7 p.m.

Jan. 17, 2024 (Hillsboro)

Feb. 13, 2024 (Wilmington)

March 6, 2024 (Hillsboro)

April 17, 2024 (Wilmington)

Virtual sessions offered each time from 7-8 p.m. a Zoom link will be sent out ahead of time.

Jan. 16, 2024

Feb. 14, 2024

March 5, 2024

April 16, 2024

There will be a recording of the virtual session which can be sent out to families.