High School Football Playoff Scores

Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 41, Can. McKinley 17
Medina 21, Cle. Hts. 20
Region 2
Dublin Coffman 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7
Springfield 37, Lewis Center Olentangy 24
Region 3
Cols. Upper Arlington 12, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Hilliard Bradley 19, Pickerington N. 0
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 38, Mason 3
W. Chester Lakota W. 19, Cin. Princeton 7
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 21, Painesville Riverside 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 14
Region 6
Avon 33, Olmsted Falls 23
Medina Highland 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10
Region 7
Green 10, Canal Winchester 0
Massillon 35, Uniontown Lake 6
Region 8
Cin. Anderson 50, Harrison 36
Cin. Withrow 42, Troy 14
Division III
Region 9
Chardon 31, Aurora 7
Youngs. Ursuline 27, Cle. VASJ 20
Region 10
Tiffin Columbian 35, Medina Buckeye 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Mansfield Sr. 10
Region 11
Bellefontaine 29, Granville 21
Bishop Watterson 20, Bloom-Carroll 10
Region 12
Celina 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13
Hamilton Badin 14, Wapakoneta 10
Division IV
Region 13
Can. South 40, Beloit W. Branch 21
Struthers 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 25
Region 14
Cle. Glenville 50, Shelby 14
Sandusky Perkins 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 21
Region 15
Steubenville 42, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35
Thornville Sheridan 34, Bishop Hartley 27
Region 16
Cin. Wyoming 21, Spring. Shawnee 20
Kettering Alter 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3
Division V
Region 17
Canfield S. Range 48, Lorain Clearview 21
Perry 42, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Region 18
Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7
Liberty Center 45, Oak Harbor 14
Region 19
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Ironton 14
Wheelersburg 26, Barnesville 13
Region 20
Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 22
Waynesville 45, Brookville 42, 2OT
Division VI
Region 21
Kirtland 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 19
Mogadore 21, Mineral Ridge 7
Region 22
Bluffton 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Columbus Grove 37, Carey 21
Region 23
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Galion Northmor 7
W. Jefferson 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 30
Region 24
Anna 56, New Madison Tri-Village 51
Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13
Division VII
Region 25
Dalton 48, Norwalk St. Paul 28
Danville 41, Lowellville 21
Region 26
Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14
McComb 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 13
Region 27
Caldwell 20, Waterford 13
Reedsville Eastern 21, Hannibal River 14
Region 28
Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13
Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Minster 7