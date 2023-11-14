High School Football Playoff Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Can. McKinley 17

Medina 21, Cle. Hts. 20

Region 2

Dublin Coffman 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7

Springfield 37, Lewis Center Olentangy 24

Region 3

Cols. Upper Arlington 12, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Hilliard Bradley 19, Pickerington N. 0

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 38, Mason 3

W. Chester Lakota W. 19, Cin. Princeton 7

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 21, Painesville Riverside 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 14

Region 6

Avon 33, Olmsted Falls 23

Medina Highland 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10

Region 7

Green 10, Canal Winchester 0

Massillon 35, Uniontown Lake 6

Region 8

Cin. Anderson 50, Harrison 36

Cin. Withrow 42, Troy 14

Division III

Region 9

Chardon 31, Aurora 7

Youngs. Ursuline 27, Cle. VASJ 20

Region 10

Tiffin Columbian 35, Medina Buckeye 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Mansfield Sr. 10

Region 11

Bellefontaine 29, Granville 21

Bishop Watterson 20, Bloom-Carroll 10

Region 12

Celina 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13

Hamilton Badin 14, Wapakoneta 10

Division IV

Region 13

Can. South 40, Beloit W. Branch 21

Struthers 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 25

Region 14

Cle. Glenville 50, Shelby 14

Sandusky Perkins 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 21

Region 15

Steubenville 42, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

Thornville Sheridan 34, Bishop Hartley 27

Region 16

Cin. Wyoming 21, Spring. Shawnee 20

Kettering Alter 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3

Division V

Region 17

Canfield S. Range 48, Lorain Clearview 21

Perry 42, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Region 18

Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7

Liberty Center 45, Oak Harbor 14

Region 19

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Ironton 14

Wheelersburg 26, Barnesville 13

Region 20

Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 22

Waynesville 45, Brookville 42, 2OT

Division VI

Region 21

Kirtland 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 19

Mogadore 21, Mineral Ridge 7

Region 22

Bluffton 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Columbus Grove 37, Carey 21

Region 23

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Galion Northmor 7

W. Jefferson 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 30

Region 24

Anna 56, New Madison Tri-Village 51

Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13

Division VII

Region 25

Dalton 48, Norwalk St. Paul 28

Danville 41, Lowellville 21

Region 26

Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

McComb 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Region 27

Caldwell 20, Waterford 13

Reedsville Eastern 21, Hannibal River 14

Region 28

Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Minster 7

