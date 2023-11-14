Good Hope Lions Candy Store set to open at new location

Nearly 500 hungry folks enjoyed the semi-annual Good Hope Lions Club Pancake & Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Wayne Township Hall in Good Hope.

The always-anticipated Good Hope Lions candy store will open this Wednesday, Nov. 15 and is located in the former Southern State Community College facility on Leesburg Avenue in Washington Court House on the west side of the county fairgrounds.

The store will be open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast and candy store go to local charities, high school scholarships, blindness prevention and treatment, anti-bullying programs, disaster relief and many more humanitarian efforts locally and around the world.