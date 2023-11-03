What flag are you flying?

Many were in attendance at a recent Logos meeting in Washington C.H. Submitted photo

The flag that I fly becomes part of my identity. I associate myself with that cause, country, or group of people. I am in their camp, I stand with them, I align myself with them, they are my team.

It is very important that we understand the flag that we are flying. Our culture, and many in the church have been deceived. It is a subtle deception. A slow and many times unrecognized infiltration of principles, philosophies, ideologies, and lifestyles that do not align with the word of God.

Are the principles and ideals of God and His word what I stake my life on, what I stand firm and unflinching in agreement with, and strive to live by?

We will dig into what the Word has to say about the flag we are flying, whose team we are on, what we are aligning with, coming into agreement with, and how to battle deception. What the Word says is all that matters.

Please join us at Logos on Tuesday, Nov. 7 where the goal is to be rooted and built up in Christ Jesus and established in the faith.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always at 6 p.m., we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m. The Logos meetings are held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.