Local man wins big on Wheel of Fortune

Jerome Mack of Washington C.H. recently went on the TV game show Wheel of Fortune, where he was the episode’s winner. (l-r) Jerome, his wife Shari, and daughters Bianca and Arajah Courtesy photos Jerome and his family posed for a photo while at Sony Pictures Studios for the taping of his episode of Wheel of Fortune. (l-r) Jerome, his wife Shari, and daughters Bianca and Arajah Courtesy photos

Many folks dream of the opportunity to be on a game show and to have the chance to win money and prizes. For Fayette County resident Jerome Mack, that dream became a reality this fall as he was selected to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

“I’m still soaking it all in,” said Mack. “We shot the episode in August, so it’s been a relief to finally be able to let it all out and share that experience with everybody. It’s still a surreal feeling.”

According to Mack, game shows have been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

“I believe I was 5-years-old when I started watching Wheel of Fortune with my mother. That was her show and Jeopardy was my father’s show. Wheel of Fortune would come on first, so I would be solving puzzles with my mother in the first half-hour and trying to figure out Jeopardy answers with my father in the second half-hour.”

Jerome’s episode aired on Monday, Oct. 30 on CBS and he didn’t just compete on the show, he was the winner. His total winnings for the show totaled nearly $60,000 and included a trip to Switzerland that Mack plans to enjoy with his wife in the summer of 2024.

He explained the process of becoming a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

“I submitted an application to be on the show in the beginning of June. I was watching Wheel of Fortune one night and it showed how to apply and something just hit me. I’ve been watching the show for years and never applied to be on the show, but an overwhelming feeling came over me to put in an application, so that’s what I did. I had applied to be on other game shows in the past unsuccessfully, so I really wasn’t expecting anything to come of it.

“In the beginning of July I received an e-mail with an invitation for a Zoom audition. I did the audition with three other contestants and they got to see our personalities, we saw some puzzles, and just had a good time talking about ourselves. The producer told us that they would be in touch if we were selected to come to Los Angeles for the show. The very next week I received an e-mail congratulating me on being selected as a potential contestant on the show.”

Mack went through the day of the taping of his episode. His wife, Shari, and their daughters, Arajah and Bianca, joined him on this journey.

“We arrived early in the morning to the studio and I was there with 20 other contestants. They were filming six episodes that day which meant that 18 of us would be selected and three of us would be alternates. The alternates were there in case someone got sick or had to leave for whatever reason. They basically were observing all of us and just told us to be ourselves. The producers filmed us saying our names and where we were from, and the whole time they were assessing us. They eventually told us who was selected and where we would stand in relation to Pat (Sajak). I was selected to be on the sixth and final show of the day. It actually ended up being a good thing because I was able to observe the first five episodes and see how things were done. I think that was part of what helped me during my episode.”

According to Mack, he was unable to book his trip to Switzerland or start the process to receive his winnings until after the show aired on television.

“I think the waiting period is actually a good thing because it allows you the time to really think about what you want to do with the money and gives you the ability to strategically plan for it,” said Jerome.

He spoke about the possibility of trying to be on more game shows in the future.

“I was actually talking to my sister recently and she was telling me that I need to try to go on other game shows. I don’t know how all of that works, but I definitely love Press Your Luck, The Wall, Family Feud, and Jeopardy. I think the best is yet to come, you never know what you might expect to see now that I’ve gained this unwarranted popularity. I might be able to have my luck at another game show and who knows what might be in store for that.”

Jerome shared his gratitude for those involved with making his experience so special.

“The most important thing for me is to thank God. I want to thank and give glory to God because without him, it wouldn’t be possible. I wouldn’t be here and that would not have happened if it wasn’t for him. I thank God for not only the opportunity to experience that with my family, but to have them be a part of the experience as well. I want to thank Wheel of Fortune for giving me the opportunity. Sony Pictures Entertainment, their producers and directors were awesome and took really good care of us contestants. Holding my experience in from the family was the toughest part so I thank them for their patience. I want to thank everyone who watched the show and was supporting me. I appreciate all of the kind words and wonderful comments that were made.”

He finished by hinting at what some of his winnings may be used for.

“I know they talked about my chicken wings on the show. I think Washington Court House and Fayette County is in definite need of some really good chicken wings and soul food. I’m looking to fulfill a personal dream of mine. I love cooking and watching people enjoy food. I would love to share my abilities with the rest of the community and with the grace of God, move forward in that path and hopefully make it a reality.”