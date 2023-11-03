A recipe perfect for fall and winter baking

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a combination dessert and bread. At least I look at it that way.

It’s called breakfast bread, very much like a large cinnamon roll.

I like it with soup, a roast, a late-night snack and yes, breakfast!

It’s good right out of the oven and when it cools down, I will reheat it in the microwave because I like it warm. I also put it in the toaster the next day when there’s some left.

This recipe does make two loaves. If you want only one, it can be halved easily, but I usually make the two, they don’t last long.

Out of the size of the loaf (9s5) I usually get eight to 10 slices. I like it sliced thick, but it can be sliced anyway you wish!

It smells so good once you get to the point where you get it in the oven. The house fills with the warm smells of cinnamon and the bread baking. Perfect for fall and winter baking, making me feel warm and cozy.

Most definitely a Sunday Dinner worthy recipe.

Cinnamon Swirl Breakfast Bread

1 cup warm milk

¼ cup water (warm)

2 large eggs, room temperature

¼ cup butter, softened (I use butter flavored Crisco)

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup sugar

5 cups bread flour (regular flour works if you don’t have bread flour)

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

Filling

2 tablespoons melted butter.

1/3 cup sugar

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

Make this twice. If you are doing two loaves.

Glaze

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 to 5 teaspoons milk (you can also use water; it really doesn’t make a difference)

Directions

In a large bowl mix together the warmed water and milk. Stir in butter, salt, sugar, and yeast until well blended. Add in eggs and incorporate the flour one cup at a time.

Turn it out on a floured surface and knead for approximately five minutes. Place dough in buttered bowl and cover it with a dish cloth until it’s doubled in bulk.

Punch down and divide the dough in half. Roll each dough out on a floured surface into a 10×8 rectangle. Brush with melted butter. Combine the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle with the blended sugar and cinnamon.

Roll up tightly jelly-roll style, starting with a short side. Pinch seams and ends to seal Place seam side down in two greased 9×5 loaf pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about an hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake for 25 minutes. Cover with foil, bake until the top is golden brown, 5-10 minutes longer. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

In a large bowl, combine the confectioner’s sugar, vanilla, and enough milk to achieve desired consistency, drizzle over warm loaves.

Enjoy!