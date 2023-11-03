Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 6-10 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, vanilla wafers, fruit

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

CLOSED

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 6-10 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Health In Action

11:30 a.m. Lunch

2 p.m. TAC meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

CLOSED