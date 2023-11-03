Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, vanilla wafers, fruit
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
CLOSED
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Nov. 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Health In Action
11:30 a.m. Lunch
2 p.m. TAC meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
CLOSED