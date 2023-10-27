What is true repentance?

Acts 17:30, “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent.”

Who needs to repent? People who are not saved and those who call themselves Christians. What is repentance? Repentance is a change of mind that leads to a change of conduct. True repentance has a double aspect; it looks upon the past sins and failures with a weeping eye, then looks upon the future with a watchful eye.

We need to turn from sin and turn to God.

Luke 13:3, “I tell you, Nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.” II Peter 3:9, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”

Christians need to repent of our boastful ways, our unconcern and lack of compassion to better serve God and bring His blessings upon our land.

II Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Of what do you need to repent?

