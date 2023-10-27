MT FFA focuses on teen driver safety

Miami Trace students (left to right): Garrett Carson, Libby Johnson, Allie Stoughton, Megan Brandt, Caitlin Cottrill, Jake Manbevers. Photos submitted by Kylie Lanman Left to right, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Montana Coe and student Jalynn Lee. Left to right, Zoey Blanton and Macy Shirley. Left to right are: Casey Cottrill, Emily Reeves, Libby Johnson, Allie Stoughton, Carley Payton.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – The Miami Trace Great Oaks Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter was awarded a grant designed to help the community by keeping teen drivers informed and safe.

Initially, the grant was provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Chapter Success Grants Program, which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

Chapter Success Grants allows Ohio FFA chapters to apply for funding that aid community development projects. These FFA chapter projects often benefit rural residents or low-income farmers and have a long-term impact on the community, either economically or through an improved quality of life.

Participating FFA chapters work in collaboration with other local organizations to complete these projects, which will cover agricultural topics varying from educational programs to awareness and promotion to economic development.

Members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter chose to focus on Teen Driver Safety and design a week-long campaign to promote safe driving habits among teenage drivers. The chapter held a seat belt check before school, a dangers of impaired driving simulation, a distracted driver simulator, and a seat belt challenge.

Members worked in coordination with the Miami Trace Safety Resource Officer and the Ohio Traffic Control Division to promote Ohio Teen Driver’s Safety Week in the local community.

The Chapter Success Grants program is a partnership between the Ohio FFA Foundation, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Heritage Cooperative. The Ohio FFA Association provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 25,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 300 local FFA chapters throughout the state.

Additionally, the FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The Ohio FFA Foundation is a cooperative effort among education, business and industry to support and inspire Ohio’s FFA members.

For more information, visit ohioffa.org