No injuries reported in E. Market St. house fire

Firefighters deployed a ladder to the second-floor landing to access the attic fire at 418 E. Market St. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Courtesy photos Members of the Washington Fire Department responded to a house fire at 418 E. Market St. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Courtesy photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., the Washington Fire Department responded to a house fire at 418 E. Market St.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story structure with smoke showing from the attic space and fire showing through multiple areas of the roof. The occupants were actively evacuating as the fire department arrived, according to reports.

The Washington Police Department assisted the fire department in evacuating the occupants and multiple pets. Firefighters conducted a walk around of the building and initiated a search for the seat of the fire. The electric and gas companies were requested to secure utilities.

A crew of two firefighters went to the second floor and scanned the area for any signs of fire. A light haze of smoke was present, and a hot spot was found above a bedroom door with the thermal imaging camera, according to reports.

The crew deployed a hand line and a ladder to the second-floor landing where the attic access was located. The crew opened the access and found fire in the attic in the area of the hot spot previously located, as well as going up the underside of the roof deck towards the peak. The crew flowed water into the attic space from the access, knocking down a majority of the fire. The crew was then able to enter the attic space completely and confirm complete extinguishment once the area was ventilated.

Firefighters laddered a second-floor window on the alpha side and deployed a second back-up line, according to reports. Tower 138 was requested to the scene to gain access to the roof, open a gable window for ventilation, and provide lighting. Firefighters performed salvage of contents in multiple rooms on both the first and second floors. Multiple areas on the second floor were overhauled and opened up to look for hot spots and fire extension.

The fire was contained to the attic space, however, the second floor sustained smoke and water damage. The first floor sustained water damage only.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants. The cause of the fire appeared to be a failure of electric wiring, according to the Washington Fire Department.