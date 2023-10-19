Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star installs officers

From left to right, Past Grand Matron Cindy Chadwell (Installing Officer), Worthy Matron Nicole Cook, Worthy Patron Dale Mayer, and Past Matron Milly Beth New (Installing Marshal). 2023-2024 Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star Officers and Installing Officers Submitted photos

Jefferson Chapter #300, Order of the Eastern Star, held its annual installation of officers at a stated meeting on Oct. 17 at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge. Nicole Cook and Dale Mayer were installed as the Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron.

Other officers installed were Roberta Evans (Associate Matron), Mark Hoppes (Associate Patron), Ruth Barlett (Secretary), Helen Henson (Treasurer), Beth Babb (Conductress), Kathy Krol (Associate Conductress), Paul Clark (Chaplain), Danny Maxie (Marshal), Susie Mayer (Organist), Jennifer Hines (Adah), Jacqui Montgomery (Ruth), Cathy Templin (Esther), Javonne Mullins (Martha), Betty Hoppes (Electa), Kathy Schriver (Warder), and Kim Coil-Butler (Sentinel).

Cindy Chadwell (Past Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio) from Grove City Chapter #502 served as Installing Officer. Milly Beth New (Past Matron of Waverly Chapter #99) served as Installing Marshal.

The rest of the installing team included: Pat Featheringham, Past Matron of Circleville Chapter #90 (Installing Chaplain), Judy Hornsby, Past Matron of Dorcas Chapter #277 (Installing Organist), David Crawford from Jefferson Chapter #300 (Installing Warder), and Debi Hulse, Past Matron of Circleville Chapter #90 (Installing Sentinel).

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity.

The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.