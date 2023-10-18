Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Sept. 18

Teresa J. Reed to Ollie D. and Rhonda L. Sponcil, 0.562 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $5,000.

Recorded Sept. 19

J & S Home Rehabs LLC to Jerry Lee Kunkle III, 30 Railroad St., consideration amount $224,700.

John M & Alma M Litten Trust and Litten Family Trust to Shawn P. and Deanna Stevens, 2918 SR 753 SE, consideration amount $310,000.

Tony K. and Junita Shreffler to Cody Garringer, 6327 Prairie Road, consideration amount $245,000.

Henry E. and Elizabeth Adkins to Dwight and Melody Fox, 923 E. Temple St., consideration amount $48,400.

Recorded Sept. 20

David W. and Vicki L. Johnson to Ronald D. Ison, 2067 Cross St. and Church St., consideration amount $70,000.

William T. and Sue E. Sunderhaus to William T. and Sue E. Sunderhaus, 735 Dayton Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded Sept. 21

Mckayla R. Wilson to Timothy Munroe Trust, 14 Hali Dr., consideration amount $194,900.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Branen L. Weade Properties LLC, 1343 Willard St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Dennis A. and Melina Smalley to Nathan Bowers, 731 Leesburg Ave., consideration amount $105,000.

Richard I. Teeters Trust and

Recorded Sept. 22

Richard I. Teeters Trust and Judith A. Teeters Trust to Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO and William B. Stoer IRA, 36 E. Walnut St., consideration amount $72,500.

Bret, Robin, and Timothy Schwartz to Hayden R. and Alyssa Bottorff, 1370 Nicholas Pl., consideration amount $260,000.

Pamela S. Paul, Chris A. Hart, Dale W. Hart, Ricky J. Hart, Joe S. Paul, Donna J. Hart, and Dee A. Hart to Ernest G. Eichenbrenner, 1224 Bramble Ave., consideration amount $314,900.

Robert J. and Ali Stevenson to Frank E. Taylor, 771 Riverbirch Road, consideration amount $213,900.

Gregory L. and Amy J. Mason to Ryan C. Pontius, 728 Gregg St., consideration amount $140,000.

Ray Loudner and Ralph Leeds to Michael E. and Melissa Yoho, 4059 Main St. SE, consideration amount $132,500.

Recorded Sept. 25

Timothy A. Schaefer Trust, Sandra S. Clyburn Trust, Marjorie A. Schaefer Trust, Arthur F. and Marjorie A. Schaefer Trust, and Arthur F. Schaefer Trust to Sandra S. Clyburn Trust and Schaefer Trust, 26.3340 acres and 21.0062 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Austin M. Payton to Austin M. and Abigail Payton, 233 Woodsview Dr., consideration amount not disclosed.

Joanna E. Mitchell to Jerred S. Mitchell, 1463 Reservoir Ct., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded Sept. 26

Karin E. Litteral to Brittany Thomas, 609 Damon Dr., consideration amount $285,000.

Rick and Lois Luikart to Fayette County Land Reutilization, 1221 E. Paint St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Daniella Straathof Trust and Nicholas M. Straathof Trust to Fallen Angel Farms LLC, 38.0385 acres and 77.2860 acres, consideration amount not disclosed.

Robert D. Pace II and Mila Pace-Anderson to Brittany N. Ackley, 0.577 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount $215,000.

Joseph M. and Cheryl L. Bailey to Joseph M. Bailey Trust, Cheryl L. Bailey Trust, and Bailey Family Trust, 62 Greenfield Sabina Road, consideration amount not disclosed.

Mary S. Garringer to Diane Pickering, 39 State St., consideration amount $190,000.

Sam and Anita Saspra to Eric D. and Sharon D. Ely, 817 Linden Ave., consideration amount $244,900.

Brittany N. Ackley to Wharton Kota-Thomas Asano and Dylan M. Shanahan, 160 Carolyn Road, consideration amount $187,800.

Recorded Sept. 27

Jeffrey A. and Norma G. Carroll to No-714 Temple Street LLC, 714 E. Temple St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Philip S. Thornhill to Derickya P. Massie, 604 Albin Ave., consideration amount $82,000.