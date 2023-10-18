Fayette Co. Farm Bureau project earns national recognition

The Fayette County Farm Bureau is one of 11 county farm bureaus in Ohio to earn national recognition for a local program.

The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development.

The Fayette County Farm Bureau’s program was called: “Farm to Fork Goes to Town.”

According to a news release, instead of hosting the annual Farm to Fork dinner on a farm, this year, Fayette County Farm Bureau decided to take the event to town to showcase agriculture and the role it plays within the community. A highlight was an educational mix-and-mingle, which included seven stations attendees visited to learn about products that would later be used in creating their own butter board. Local agricultural producers hosted each educational station to show how these different industries play a role in the county. Proceeds from the event support local FFA.

The winning counties, including 11 from Ohio, receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show Jan. 19-24, in Salt Lake City. AFBF received 151 entries across all membership categories, with only 24 activities nationwide being selected to present at the convention.

“Ohio having more CAE winners than any other state is becoming a regular occurrence,” said Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureau senior director, leadership development. “Our members take great pride in their communities and these awards are truly a testament to the hard work Ohio Farm Bureau staff and volunteers put into county programs across the state.”