WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 15

Rebecca M. Allen, 34, Jeffersonville, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments.

John J. Angeletti, 52, 404 Broadway St., unlawful restraint.

Juvenile, 16, Bloomingburg, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Oct. 14

Freddie C. Marcum, 31, 1153 Gregg St., criminal damaging.

Oct. 13

Devanne D. Washington, 37, 504 S. Fayette St., no operator’s license, expired registration.

William M. Furniss, 42, Jeffersonville, non-compliance suspension, fictitious license plate.

David Burlile III, 26, 825 Rawling St., non-compliance.

Stergios Z. Balahtsis, 62, New Holland, right-of-way on sidewalk violation.

Oct. 12

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., right-of-way when turning left violation.

Brennen J. Smith, 39, 922 Broadway St., misconduct of emergency.

Samuel J. Higman, 55, 719 Rawling St., disorderly by intoxication.

Dawn M. Jackson, 46, 322 Lewis St., disorderly by intoxication.