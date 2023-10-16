Geiger sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 19-year-old Zanesville resident was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning after pleading guilty to a felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide.

Jaedamae Geiger’s final pretrial hearing was originally scheduled for Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, however Geiger decided to make a guilty plea in front of Judge David Bender.

On April 30, Geiger reportedly ran through a stop sign going north on Jamison Road in a 2010 Dodge Charger and struck the victim’s 2010 Mazda 3, which was headed westbound on US Route 22.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the victim, a 58-year-old Chillicothe man, identified as David Pence Jr., died in the two-vehicle accident.

Following the crash, both vehicles traveled off the north side of US 22.

Pence Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP. Geiger and her passenger, 18-year-old Amber McNutt, of Zanesville, were both transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center for treatment, according to reports.

Geiger was indicted on July 14 on count one of vehicular homicide (first-degree misdemeanor), and count two of aggravated vehicular homicide (third-degree felony). According to the indictment, Geiger “recklessly caused the death” of Pence Jr.

Geiger was given 66 days of jail credit for the time spent in the Fayette County Jail.