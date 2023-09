The City of Washington Court House recently celebrated the grand opening of The Depot on Main with an open house. Councilman Dale Lynch and Economic Development Director Chelsie Baker presented the Conn family with a New Business Plaque, while the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting. The Depot on Main is a historic 1800s freight depot that has been restored into an event center. It is located at 215 S. Main Street in Downtown Washington C.H.

Submitted photo