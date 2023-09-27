WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 26

Robert Love, 43, 513 Peddicord Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sept. 25

William Dillon Sr., 39, 114 E. Circle Ave., child support suspension.

Kassey D. Reeves, 40, 914 N. North St., parole violation holder.

Jerry R. Stewart Jr., 44, 1524 Dennis St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant – domestic violence.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Katherine E. Thompson, 26, South Solon, intimidation of witness (third-degree felony), telecommunications harassment.

Sept. 24

Bryan E. Davis, 29, 403 Western Ave., non-compliance suspension, fictitious registration, right-of-way turning left.

Rollin D. Hill, 42, 1034 Lakeview Ave., OVI, OVI per se, driving on right half of roadway violation.

Monique O. Stubbs, 42, 524 Fifth St., failure to reinstate.

Ronald D. Leach, 46, at large, inducing panic.

Rodney E. Gray, 49, 3169 Prairie Road, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Thomas Oliver Jr., 45, Huber Heights, child support suspension.

Sept. 23

Cheronda J. Bellar, 23, 2819 US 22, bench warrant – failure to comply (three counts).

Franklin W. Mccullah, 35, Jeffersonville, loud exhaust, window tint violation.

Christina D. Johnson, 39, 1252 Nelson Place, discharging fireworks, discharging fireworks intoxicated.

Sept. 22

Alan M. Thompson, 33, 239 Henkle St., non-compliance suspension.

Eddie L. Dailey, 78, 117 E. Ohio Ave., right-of-way left turn violation.

Corey M. Keeton, 30, 824 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to appear, theft (fourth-degree felony), breaking and entering.

Jeffrey A. Leach, 25, 902 Sycamore St., no motorcycle endorsement, expired registration.

Amanda K. Cox, 35, 602 Peabody Ave., civil protection order violation.

Sept. 21

Whitney D. Lambert, 33, Latham, Ohio, stop sign violation.

Mollie B. Wallen, 31, 3474 Bush Road NW, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Andrew M. Dunn, 35, 2799 US 22 SW, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Jennifer R. Fabin, 45, South Salem, red light violation.