Trends on Court named Chamber Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Trends on Court as its Business of the Month. Located in downtown Washington Court House, Trends on Court is a full service salon that has been serving the community since 1993. Whether you need hair or skin care, lash extensions, microblading or hair extensions, Trends on Court has you covered. They are always up to date with the latest trends and products in the beauty industry. You can find them at 120 W. Court St., open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pictured: Chelsea Toops (Chamber), Whitney Gentry (Adena), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Chelsie Baker (WCH), Anna Runkle (Receptionist), Holly Truex (Stylist), Debbie Stewart (Stylist), Lyn Brackens (Owner/Stylist), Kristi Thoroman (Stylist), Many Waters (Stylist), Gretchen Bernard (Stylist), Holley Wilson (Stylist), Lindsey Whorley (Stylist), Meagan Coffman (Stylist), Kylee Rossiter (Stylist), Robyn Hadden (St. Catherine’s/CH Manor)

Submitted photo