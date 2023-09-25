‘Season of Reading’ fall activities at the Shaw Wetland on Saturday

Two new prairie plots, tree plantings and a natural playscape area have been added to the Shaw Wetland for the benefit of wildlife and more recreational opportunities for the residents of Fayette County. Submitted photo

Fall is a great time to explore the Shaw Wetland and the new additions that have happened over the last year and a half. Two new prairie plots, tree plantings and a natural playscape area have been added for the benefit of wildlife and more recreational opportunities for the residents of Fayette County.

The Fayette Soil & Water District, Carnegie Public Library, Altrusa International of Washington Court House and Fayette County 4-H clubs will host a fall event this Saturday from 4-6 p.m.

Activities will include crafts and new prairie and migration activities. As with every Season of Reading event, Altrusa will be giving away one book per family. Also, learn some camp songs from the 4-Hers and get your picture taken with butterfly wings.