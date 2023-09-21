ODJFS to fund expansion of OhioMeansJobs Fayette County

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder announced Thursday that the agency is providing $368,000 to expand OhioMeansJobs Fayette County, in advance of Honda’s new lithium-ion battery plant currently under construction in Jeffersonville.

“Honda and LG Energy Solution are investing in Fayette County, and we’re investing in Fayette County, too,” Damschroder said. “A new and expanded OhioMeansJobs Center is very much needed for this area. It will allow local workforce staff to better serve both job seekers and employers, with a dedicated resource room, training space, and enough room and equipment to provide comprehensive services on-site.”

The battery plant is expected to be complete in 2025 and to create at least 2,200 new jobs. Fayette’s OhioMeansJobs Center will move from 107 E. East St. in Washington Court House to the lower level of the County Administrative Complex at 133 S. Main St.

The move and expansion are expected to be complete by the end of the year, according to a news release.

“This investment of these funds by ODJFS underscores Ohio’s commitment to make our state a welcome place for businesses to grow and thrive and for job seekers to have opportunities to work and succeed. The new job center in Fayette County will be a welcoming location for business and workers alike to get the talent resources needed to meet their goals,” said John Trott, executive director of the Greater Ohio Workforce Board, which is managing the project.

The Greater Ohio Workforce Board operates a network of OhioMeansJobs Centers in Fayette and 42 other counties.

Ohio has 88 OhioMeansJobs Centers throughout the state. They offer career planning, job training, and other employment services to Ohioans looking for work and to employers seeking workers. Computers and phones are available for free to complete online training, prepare resumes, and search and apply for jobs.

Employers can contact their local OhioMeansJobs Center or OhioMeansJobs.com for free help with a variety of employment needs, including:

– Posting job openings

– Finding skilled candidates

– Establishing an apprenticeship or internship program

– Connecting with educators and job-training programs

– Applying for training programs, hiring incentives, and tax credits

– Organizing job fairs or mass recruitment events

– Researching wage trends and economic indicators

– Learning about accommodating employees with disabilities