Miami Trace hosts Chillicothe in FAC action

Miami Trace’s Marian Mara (left) chases the ball alongside a player from Chillicothe during an FAC match Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Chillicothe won the match, 4-1. Nora Morrison scored for Miami Trace with an assist from Elyse Day. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Addyson Butts goes up for the kill during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Miami Trace won the match, in four sets to remain undefeated in the FAC. Scores of the sets were: 25-15, 23-25, 26-16 and 25-11. Miami Trace is now 6-0 in the FAC with a two game lead over Chillicothe and Jackson. Miami Trace’s Sekou Mara controls the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Chillicothe played at Miami Trace Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Chillicothe won this match, 7-0. There will be more on these games on our website and in Saturday’s Record-Herald.

