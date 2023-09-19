Lady Panthers beat Lady Lions in tough battle, 1-0

Lady Panther Karleigh Cooper (1) attempts to split Washington’s Olivia Haycook (3) and Lyndyn Gibbs (20) during the first half of the game on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Miami Trace would win the match by a score of 1-o. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Elyse Day (2) and Sara Smith (18). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington’s Abigail Forsythe (2) looks to possess the ball while Miami Trace’s Sara Smith (18) looks to make the steal during the second half of the match on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Miami Trace would win the match by a score of 1-o. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

It was the battle of the black and blue on Tuesday as the Washington Lady Lions (1-9, 0-4) traveled to take on the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (4-4-2, 0-2-2) in a rivalry soccer match.

As usual, this one came down to the wire with both teams eagerly trying to earn a victory over their county rival.

A foul was called on Washington inside the goalie box with just over 20 minutes left in the first half, setting the Lady Panthers up with a penalty kick. Hailey Webster came on to attempt the kick and drilled it into the left side of the net to give Miami Trace a 1-0 advantage.

Each team traded shots on goal over the remaining 20 minutes of the half with neither being able to score, leaving the halftime score 1-0 in favor of the Lady Panthers.

The second half of the contest was very intense with several shots on goal, however goalkeepers Calee Ellars of Washington and Madison Cory of Miami Trace recorded multiple saves to keep the ball out of the net.

When the final horn sounded, neither team had scored a goal in the second half to make the final score 1-0 with the Lady Panthers earning the victory.

Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert spoke after the victory.

“We always get Washington’s best. They rise to the occasion every time we play them and give us everything they have and then some. It’s a rivalry, and we do have friends on the other side which makes it more of a friendly rivalry, but we still want to beat our friends. I would say that they definitely out hustled us for the first 20 minutes or so of the first half.”

“Once we settled down, we were able to move the ball like I know we can. They packed it in defensively which makes it hard to get shots off. We were able to get the penalty kick because Elyse Day made a good move and the defender fouled her by stabbing at the ball when the ball wasn’t there.”

He spoke about recording a shut out.

“It’s always nice to get a shut out. We had Madison back in goal tonight, and this was her first full game back in goal since an injury she had earlier in the year. She did a great job for us tonight. Calee Ellars had a heck of a game for Washington in goal. She made more than her fair share of saves tonight, she was tremendous.”

Washington head coach Brandan Ellars shared some comments following the loss.

“We played awesome. I think that was our most complete game to date. We actually had some substitutes tonight for our starters which is nice. Lately we have been playing with just 11 girls, so anytime you can add two or three more girls in the mix like tonight, it makes a big difference. It allows us to move girls around and put them in the right positions, which allowed us to play better tonight.”

“We weren’t expected to come in here and only lose 1-0 tonight. I think they felt the pressure for most of the game and it was fun to see us come out and play like we did. Win or lose, I’m proud of my girls.”

Washington (1-10, 0-5) plays again on Thursday, Sept. 21 at home at 6:30 p.m. against Hillsboro (3-3, 3-1).

Miami Trace (5-4-2, 1-2-2) is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at home against Chillicothe (4-4, 3-1).