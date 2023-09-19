Lady Panthers beat Lady Lions in 3 sets

Miami Trace’s Sydney Carter (at left) passes the ball forward during a conference match with the Washington Lady Lions Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for Miami Trace (l-r); Alison Carter (14), Cecilia Robinson, Addyson Butts (20), Kylie Yeazel (12) and Lauren Farrens and for Washington, Addison Knisley (left) and Natalie Truex. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Kierstyn Mitchell (at right) makes the play for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Also pictured for Washington (at top), Lily Shaw, then Calleigh Wead-Salmi and behind Mitchell is Addison Knisley; and for Miami Trace, Ellie Robinette (left) and Katelyn Gardner. Miami Trace’s Addyson Butts (20) leaps to make the hit during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at home against Washington Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Cecilia Robinson (3), Kylie Yeazel (12) and Katelyn Gardner (27) and for Washington, at the net (l-r); Addison Shiltz, Natalie Truex and Jarika Mick and in the back row, Aysha Haney. Washington’s Calleigh Wead-Salmi hits the return during the match at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Also pictured for Washington: Lily Shaw (28), Addison Knisley (1), Kierstyn Mitchell and Jarika Mick. At the net for Miami Trace (l-r), Cecilia Robinson, Addyson Butts and Katelyn Gardner.

The Washington Lady Lions volleyball team traveled to Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 19.

It was the final match in the first round of conference play.

In the varsity contest, the defending FAC champions Miami Trace won in three sets, 25-12, 25-14 and 25-19.

“They’re in our gym and that makes it a little harder sometimes,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said of his former team.

“They struggled getting into a good rhythm that lasted,” Mace said. “I think that was more of a difference for Ashley’s team. It got a little choppy for them.

“We’ve been doing well this summer already,” Mace said. “Our kids are playing pretty decent volleyball.

“This (completes) the first time around the league,” Mace said. “It’s kind of in our hands, what happens. We can win this or not win this championship. It’s a good position. I like to be in the front and let the kids prove it.”

Jackson and Chillicothe were tied for second in the FAC, both at 3-1 going into their match Tuesday. Chillicothe won that match, 3-0. The Cavaliers are in second place in the conference and Jackson is in third place.

Hillsboro and McClain were both 1-3 in the FAC going into their match Tuesday.

“Hopefully we’ll finish the season out strong and see where things go,” Mace said.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t bring enough energy,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “I (say) that to the girls a lot — we have to bring energy. I didn’t feel like we brought that tonight.

“We were a little hesitant on some things, especially our defense,” DeAtley said. “The girls did a good job of keeping the ball in play with serves. I have to commend them for that; no (service) errors.

“We just have to get attacking more,” DeAtley said. “Those things go hand-in-hand, digs and having trouble putting the ball on the (floor); that makes for long rallies in which you have to execute.

“We’re going to work on execution this week,” DeAtley said. “We had a long week last week. We’re coming off some injuries. Once we get everybody healthy, I think we’ll have a better outlook.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Addyson Butts led with 18 kills.

Cecilia Robinson had seven kills, Lauren Farrens had three, Lauren Guess, Hannah Binegar, Ellie Robinette and Katelyn Gardner each had two and Kylie Yeazel, Alison Carter and Mallory Johnson each had one.

Yeazel led with five ace serves. Butts had two and Binegar, Robinson and Sydney Carter each had one.

For the Lady Lions, Maggi Wall led in ace serves with six.

Addison Knisley and Natalie Truex each had two.

Truex led Washington in kills with nine. Calleigh Wead-Salmi had three and Kierstyn Mitchell had two.

Knisley led in assists with 11.

Wall led in digs with 17 and Mitchell was next with eight.

Washington, 2-10 overall, 0-5 in the FAC, will host Hillsboro Thursday.

Miami Trace, 10-2, 5-0 in the FAC, will host Chillicothe Thursday.

Miami Trace goes 1-2 at Circleville Invitational

Miami Trace played in the Circleville Invitational Saturday, Sept. 16.

Miami Trace defeated Gallia Academy, 25-17, 25-14.

In that match, Addyson Butts had eight kills, Lauren Guess had four kills and Kylie Yeazel had 18 set assists.

Miami Trace lost to Circleville, 18-25, 25-23 and 11-25.

Lauren Farrens led Miami Trace with nine kills. Addyson Butts had eight kills and Sydney Carter had 16 digs.

Miami Trace also lost to Portsmouth Notre Dame in three sets, 25-23, 17-25 and 14-25.

Addyson Butts led with 13 kills while Cecilia Robinson had five kills and four ace serves.