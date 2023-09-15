Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 18-22 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Sept. 18-22 is as follows:\

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

4 p.m. Euchre party – $5 each

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch