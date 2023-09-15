Miami Trace tennis splits matches with two teams of Tigers

Miami Trace senior Raelin Pepper charges in to make the play during a doubles match against Circleville Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at Miami Trace High School. Miami Trace senior Jacinta Pettit makes the return in a doubles match against Circleville Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The match was played at Miami Trace High School.

On Monday, Sept. 11, the Miami Trace High School tennis team visited Waverly for a non-conference match against the Tigers.

Waverly won the match, three courts to two.

The Tigers won the three singles courts and the Panthers won both doubles matches.

At first singles, Blossom Smith beat Brooklyn Riggs, 6-2, 6-2.

At second singles, Claire Morrison defeated Caitlin Davis, 6-0, 6-0.

Audrie Musser lost to Kyndra Baker at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-2 over Molly McKenzie and Selina Halko.

At second doubles Macy Mahorney and Lily Waddle beat Lea Parker and Jacey Varney, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Miami Trace hosted another team of Tigers, this one from Circleville High School.

Miami Trace won this match, 5-0.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Madison Jarrell, 6-1, 6-0.

Caitlin Davis won at second singles, 6-2, 6-0 over Kaylah Huggins.

Audrie Musser defeated Cora Wilson at third singles, 6-2, 6-4.

At first doubles, it was Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper beating Alexis Dyke and Alivia Dyke, 6-1, 6-2.

Kearra Anthony and Lily Waddle beat Julia Sturgill and Lily Sheets at second doubles, 6-2, 6-0.

There were three j-v matches between Miami Trace and Circleville.

For Miami Trace, Lucia Wilson and Lynne King teamed to beat Olivia Riddick and Sydney Jones, 8-6.

Miami Trace’s Brenna Sword and Kimberly Pene Hernandez beat Mo Coleman and Jacklynn Burns, 8-2.

Circleville’s Zanaib Ansar and Tommise Taylor defeated Emma Hagler and Kendal Brickett, 8-5.

Miami Trace plays at Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.