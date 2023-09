CAC water/sewer assistance program ends Sept. 30

Fayette County Community Action has announced that water and sewer assistance will end on Sept. 30.

If you are facing disconnect, you are transferring service, your service is off, or you are behind on your bill you may qualify for financial assistance

The Low Income Home Water Assistance Program may be able to provide a one-time payment to help.

Call Community Action for more information at 740-335-7282.