Armco reunion set for Oct. 6

The site of Armco Steel Corporation Submitted photo

The Armco reunion is planned for Friday, Oct. 6 at the American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House.

Armco Steel Corporation constructed a pipe manufacturing facility in Washington Court House. Later, the product line was changed to steel buildings which were produced until 2004. The facility is now permanently closed.

Hundreds of men and women were employed at this facility while it was under Armco Inc., and just as many have retired from this facility.

The social hour on Oct. 6 is set for 5 p.m. A group picture will be taken at 6 p.m., followed by dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person.

This casual reunion is for employees only, excluding spouses, friends, etc.

“All employees who worked at this facility, whether under Armco or any other ownership, retired or not, are cordially invited to attend,” said an event organizer.

Additionally, employees are encouraged to bring any memorabilia that they may have in regards to their employment.

Reservations are required and must be made by Sept. 29. These reservations can be made by calling any of the reunion committee members: Mark Fisher (740) 505-3901, Gary Herdman (740) 505-1398, Tim Barnhart (937) 981-4585, Brian Mickle (740) 437-7487, John Mason (740) 505-2003