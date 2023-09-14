Falcons win tri-match on Blue Lions, Panthers senior night

The Washington Blue Lion senior boys golfers were recognized prior to their match against Clinton-Massie and Miami Trace on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Standing in front, l-r); Landon Miller, Garrett Wahl, Isaiah Wynne, and head coach Shannon Bartruff; (back, l-r); Luke Crabtree, John Wall, and Logan Miller. Courtesy photo The Miami Trace Panther senior boys golfers were honored prior to their match against Clinton-Massie and Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Standing, l-r); Brady Armstrong, Jonah Goddard, Colton Lindsey, Corbin Melvin, Kaden Noble, Trenton Seymour, and Emerson Shannon. Courtesy photo

The Washington and Miami Trace boys golf teams hosted Clinton-Massie on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County. It was senior night for the Blue Lions and Panthers and the young men were recognized prior to the match.

Clinton-Massie would win the match with a score of 158, followed by Washington with a 168 and Miami Trace with a 180.

Statistically for the Falcons, Andy Steed led and was the medalist with a 36, followed by Owen Goodwin with a 40, Logan Miller and Colson Morgan with a 41, Evan Davidson with a 45, and Cam Morgan with a 58.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Isaiah Wynne led with a 39, followed by John Wall with a 42, Luke Crabtree with a 43, Will Miller with a 44, Logan Clevenger with a 50, Logan Miller with a 51, and Landon Miller with a 65.

Statistically for the Panthers, Jonah Goddard led with a 43, followed by Corbin Melvin with a 44, Emerson Shannon with a 46, Kaden Noble with a 47, Cade Whitaker with a 50, Brady Armstrong with a 51, Colton Lindsey with a 53, and Trenton Seymour with a 54.

Washington and Miami Trace will play in the Frontier Athletic Conference Championship on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Chillicothe Country Club.