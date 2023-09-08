Blue Lion 7th, 8th grade football beats Panthers

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Washington Blue Lion middle school football teams hosted the Panthers from Miami Trace.

In the seventh grade game, Washington defeated Miami Trace, 24-0.

Washington won the eighth grade game, 40-8.

Washington’s teams are both now 1-2 on the season.

The Blue Lions are back in action Sept. 21 at Jackson.

Miami Trace’s junior high teams are both 0-2.

The Panthers’ seventh grade team plays at Circleville Monday and the eighth grade plays at Circleville Tuesday. Game time for both is 5 p.m.