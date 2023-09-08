Miami Trace volleyball beats Wilmington, 3-0

Kylie Yeazel (12) sets the ball for Miami Trace during a non-conference match at Wilmington High School Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Alison Carter (14). Mark Huber | Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team played a non-conference match at Wilmington High School Thursday, Sept. 7.

Miami Trace won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-21 and 25-21.

Addyson Butts led Miami Trace with 14 kills. She also had one ace serve.

Cecelia Robinson had six kills and 11 digs.

Kylie Yeazel had three ace serves and 25 set assists.

Miami Trace had a total of nine ace serves and 33 kills.

“We started out strong in the first set and caught Wilmington by surprise,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said.

“In the second set the score went back and forth with the game tied 21-21 and we served out the set,” Mace explained.

Miami Trace led most of the third set with Wilmington making a bit of a run at the end, Mace said.

Miami Trace is now 6-0 overall. The Panthers remain 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace is at Hillsboro Tuesday and home for Jackson on Thursday. Junior-varsity games go first, starting at 5 p.m.