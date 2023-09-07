What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Following Bonnie’s Books on Tuesday, Sept. 5, families walked to and visited the newly-opened Jeffersonville Community Library. Submitted photo

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Carnegie Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.

From borrowing books, eBooks, and audiobooks to attending STEM programs, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy; all without stretching their budget. Interested in trying a new hobby? The library can help. Borrow board games, disc golf sets, or a sewing machine from our Beyond Books collection! There’s something for everyone at Carnegie Public Library and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students of all ages. Everyone should have one! Your Carnegie Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit cplwcho.org.

For children: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. is Kids Teaching Kids! Crochet with Flora is a casual crochet club for kids ages 7-12. Beginners and experienced crafters are welcome.

Storytimes: Preschool-aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and to “Hello, Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

New at the library: Homeschool Library Day! This day each week is geared toward children ages 5-12 and their families. On Homeschool Day the library is yours! We will have an activity or program each week focusing on STEM, Art, Books, and more. This is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families. This weekly program is held every Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Families: Save the date of Friday, Sept. 22 for Library Card BINGO! Play the classic game and win prizes! While you’re at the library, be sure to sign up for your library card! For children aged 5-12 and their grownups.

Dusty Ruth, member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, will be available for one-on-one meetings Tuesdays in September from 4-6 p.m. Dusty is interested in hearing your stories and answering your questions about this elusive creature. Meetings take place by appointment at the library. Please call or visit the library to schedule an appointment with Dusty. Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m., the library’s Adult Crochet Club will meet and create! Stop by with your project, or to offer guidance to others still learning! On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m., tune in to a presentation from the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association to learn how to better understand and respond to dementia related behaviors. On the day of the event, check the library’s website and Facebook page for a link to this virtual program. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., Adena Healthy System’s Senior Life Solutions will present: Self Care September – Suicide Prevention.

The Scarecrow Book Sale takes place beginning Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m., and runs through Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. Come in and stock up your personal library! All items are 50 cents and Saturday is $1 a bag day! Proceeds will benefit the library’s general fund and the local AAUW scholarship fund.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!