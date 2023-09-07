Miami Trace tennis records wins against Jackson, Circleville

The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Lady Panthers completed a season sweep of the IronLadies, winning 5-0. All the wins were in straight sets.
At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Lauren Carper, 6-0, 6-0.
Caitlin Davis won the second singles match, 6-1, 6-1 over Lacey Houser.
At third singles, Audrie Musser beat Deanna Husten, 6-3, 6-4.
Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-2 over Hannah Fortner and Kylee Fowler.
At second doubles, Macy Mahorney and Kearra Anthony defeated McKensey Coyan and Mackenzie Collins, 6-0, 6-3.
On Aug. 30, Miami Trace visited Circleville High School for a non-conference match against the Tigers.
Miami Trace won this match, 5-0.
At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs won, 6-2, 6-1.
At second singles, Caitlin Davis won, 6-0, 6-1.
Audrie Musser won at third singles, 6-3, 6-2.
At first doubles, Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper won, 6-1, 6-2 and at second doubles, Macy Mahorney and Kearra Anthony won in three sets, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.
Miami Trace plays at Waverly Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Their match against Minford, set for Sept. 6, was cancelled by Minford.