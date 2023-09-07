Miami Trace tennis records wins against Jackson, Circleville

Miami Trace’s Kearra Anthony serves during a match against Hillsboro Aug. 29, 2023.

The Miami Trace High School tennis team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Lady Panthers completed a season sweep of the IronLadies, winning 5-0. All the wins were in straight sets.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Lauren Carper, 6-0, 6-0.

Caitlin Davis won the second singles match, 6-1, 6-1 over Lacey Houser.

At third singles, Audrie Musser beat Deanna Husten, 6-3, 6-4.

Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper won at first doubles, 6-0, 6-2 over Hannah Fortner and Kylee Fowler.

At second doubles, Macy Mahorney and Kearra Anthony defeated McKensey Coyan and Mackenzie Collins, 6-0, 6-3.

On Aug. 30, Miami Trace visited Circleville High School for a non-conference match against the Tigers.

Miami Trace won this match, 5-0.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs won, 6-2, 6-1.

At second singles, Caitlin Davis won, 6-0, 6-1.

Audrie Musser won at third singles, 6-3, 6-2.

At first doubles, Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper won, 6-1, 6-2 and at second doubles, Macy Mahorney and Kearra Anthony won in three sets, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.

Miami Trace plays at Waverly Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Their match against Minford, set for Sept. 6, was cancelled by Minford.