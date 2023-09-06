Adena Fayette Medical Center to hold senior open house event

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Adena Fayette Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program will be holding a free public open house on Sept. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. During the event, attendees can meet the staff, tour their new space, and learn more about the services provided by the program.

Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of adults typically 65 years of age and older struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety often related to aging. The program also offers valuable education and support towards suicide prevention.

The open house will be held at Adena Fayette Medical Center, 1430 Columbus Ave., Medical Arts Building 1, Suite 101.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information about the open house event or Senior Life Solutions, call 740-333-2226 or visit Adena.org/sls.