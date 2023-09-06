Montgomery reelected to Fayette SWCD

Kyle Montgomery

A public election recently took place to fill one seat as supervisor of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District. The newly-elected supervisor will serve for a three-year term commencing on Jan. 1, 2024.

Incumbent Kyle Montgomery ran unopposed in the election.

Residents and owners or renters of land in Fayette County had the opportunity to vote in this election from Aug. 2 until the district’s open house on Aug. 31. The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission oversaw the election. Montgomery was re-elected. This will be his fourth term.

The Fayette SWCD nominating committee works throughout the year looking for people who are interested in the conservation and protection of natural resources within Fayette County. Individuals interested in running for a supervisor position may also have their names placed on the ballot by petition.

The remaining members of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors are Richard R. Davidson, Fred Melvin, Jared Persinger, and Gary Reiterman.

For more information on programs offered by Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, call 740-636-0279. The District office is located in the Fayette Agricultural Center, 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House.